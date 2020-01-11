NEW YORK — Outfielder Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees finalized his $12.5 million, one-year contract on Saturday.

New York agreed to the deal Dec. 13 during the winter meetings, and the 36-year-old took a physical on Tuesday.

His addition, following last month's $324 million, nine-year contract with pitcher Gerrit Cole, raised the Yankees' projected luxury tax payroll to about $248 million — the threshold where the highest luxury tax rate starts.

Gardner gets a $2 million signing bonus and an $8 million salary for next season. The Yankees have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $2.5 million buyout.

New York opened a roster spot by designating left-hander Stephen Tarpley for assignment.

Gardner earned $7.5 million last season plus a $2 million buyout after New York declined his $12.5 million option for 2019 under his previous contract. He hit .251 and set career highs with 28 homers and 74 RBIs, a rare left-handed bat in a Yankees lineup dominated by right-handed hitters.

Gardner is the senior member of the Yankees, having spent his entire 12-year big league career in the Bronx. He has a .260 average, 124 homers and 524 RBIs.

He is expected to see time in centre field during the first half of the season while Aaron Hicks recovers from off-season Tommy John surgery, then shift back to left when Hicks returns.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports