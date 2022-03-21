The Montreal Canadiens are trading defenceman Brett Kulak to the Edmonton Oilers for defenceman William Lagesson and a second-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

MTL is trading Brett Kulak to EDM for William Lagesson and a 2nd-round pick. Trade call not yet complete. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) March 21, 2022

Not sure if this has been fleshed out yet.. 2nd in the Kulak deal is this years, unless it goes to Chicago in the Keith deal. If it does then it slides to 2023. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 21, 2022

The 28-year-old Kulak has three goals and 10 assists in 56 games this season for the Habs, his fourth in Montreal.

This is the second time he's been traded, going from the Calgary Flames to the Canadiens in October of 2018.

He was selected in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) by the Flames in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Lagesson, 26, has zero goals and four assists in 30 games so far this season for Edmonton.

According to CapFriendly, Lagesson needs 18 more games played in order to retain his status as a restricted free agent. If he does not play in more than 18 games for the Habs he will expire as a Group 6 UFA this summer instead.

The Gothenburg, Sweden, native was selected in the fourth round (No. 91 overall) by the Oilers in the 2014 NHL Draft.