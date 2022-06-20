The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Brett Leason to a two-year, $1.55 million contract, the team announced on Monday.

Leason, 23, will earn $750,000 in 2022-23 and $800,000 in 2023-24.

The Calgary native made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and appeared in his first playoff game in the first round against the Florida Panthers.

Leason tallied three goals and three assists in 36 regular-season contests in 2021-22.

Washington selected Leason in the second round (56th overall) in 2019.

The Capitals also announced they have re-signed forward Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $1.525 million deal.

The first year of Malenstyn's deal is a two-way contract that will pay $750,000 at the NHL level and $110,000 for games played in the AHL.

The second year is a one-way contract in the NHL for $775,000.

The Delta, B.C., native scored one goal in 12 games as a rookie with Capitals in 2021-22.

Malenstyn, 24, was chosen in the fifth round (145th overall) in 2016.