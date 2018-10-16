LOS ANGELES — Infielder Jonathan Schoop is getting his first start for the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He is hitting sixth on Tuesday. Schoop replaces Travis Shaw, who started the previous two games.

The Brewers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Brewers catcher Manny Pina is getting his first start since the opener and will hit seventh, replacing veteran Erik Kratz.

Catcher Austin Barnes returns to the Dodgers' lineup in place of Yasmani Grandal, who has struggled on offence and defence. Barnes also started Game 2 in Milwaukee.

Enrique Hernandez moves to centre field and is hitting sixth for Los Angeles after making three consecutive starts at second base. Brian Dozier gets his first start of the series at second base and will hit fifth.

Left fielder Chris Taylor is back in the leadoff position for the Dodgers, where he was in Games 1 and 2. Center fielder Joc Pederson hit first in Game 3, his first and so far only start of the series.

Gio Gonzalez takes the mound for the Brewers against fellow lefty Rich Hill for the Dodgers.

