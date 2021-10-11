Veteran Boyle likely to sign with Penguins

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that "all signs point toward" veteran forward Brian Boyle signing a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins after joining the team on a professional tryout ahead of training camp last month.

LeBrun says Boyle will likely officially sign on Tuesday.

Boyle, 36, has 130 goals and 231 points in 805 games across 12-plus NHL seasons split between the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers.

He last played during the 2019-20 season with Florida, recording six goals and 15 points in 39 games. He was awarded the 2018 Bill Masterton Trophy in 2018 following his cancer diagnosis during training camp in 2017.

Pittsburgh open its 2021-22 season Tuesday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.