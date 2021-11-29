Could Brian Kelly be headed to Baton Rouge?

The Athletic reports that LSU is making an "aggressive push" to poach the Notre Dame head coach as the successor to Ed Orgeron.

Kelly, 60, just completed his 12th season with the Fighting Irish. At South Bend, the Everett, MA native has posted a record of 92-39 and reached the 2012 BCS National Championship Game.

Currently ranked No. 6, the 11-1 Irish have an outside shot at this year's College Football Playoff.

Prior to joining the Irish, Kelly spent time at Cincinnati, Central Michigan and Div. II Grand Valley State.

His 263 FBS victories are third among active head coaches behind only Alabama's Nick Saban and Mack Brown of North Carolina.

The Tigers announced Orgeron's departure in October. He finished his six-year tenure at LSU with a 51-20 mark, winning the 2019 National Championship.