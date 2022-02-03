Brian White is staying in Vancouver.

The Whitecaps announced Thursday that White has agreed to a four-year contract extension which will take him through the 2025 season and carry an option for 2026.

White was Vancouver's leading goal-scorer in 2021, winning the Domenic Mobilio Golden Boot with 12 goals during the MLS regular season.

The 26-year-old was acquired last June in a deal with the New York Red Bulls and recorded career-bests in game-winning goals (five), assists (six) and appearances (32). He finished the year with a combined total of 18 goals plus assists, the third most by a North American in MLS.

“Brian has made a huge impact since joining the club last season and for his contributions, he has earned this new multi-year contract,” said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster in a news release. “In addition to all the offensive numbers, Brian is our first line of defence and does a lot of the hard work that doesn’t always appear on the stats sheet. Needless to say, we are excited by what we have seen from Brian and where he will go from here. We are very pleased Brian has committed his future to our club and city.”

“I am really excited to commit my future to the club,” added White in the same release. “Since I arrived in Vancouver, it has felt like a match made in heaven. The fans have supported me, the team has played well, and I feel a deep connection with my teammates, coaching staff, everyone at club and in the city. I am looking forward to building on our success from last season and can’t wait to for what is next.”