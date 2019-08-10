BC wins their 14th Canadian Little League championship in last 15 years

It was the Coquitlam All-Stars taking down Quebec's Mirabel Diamond 6-3 to win the Canadian Little League Championship on Saturday.

The star of the game was Matthew Shanley, playing massive role in the win for his province as he threw 4 2/3 innings of no hit baseball.

Making Shanley's performance even more dominating was the fact that he struck out 13. He was forced to be taken out of the mound due to hitting his 85 pitch limit.

But his presence wasn't just felt on the mound as he added a two-run home run in the third inning.

Quebec didn't go down without a fight, and they cut the B.C lead in half in the last inning, but left the tying run on deck falling short of the comeback.

This marks the 14th time in 15 years that a team from British Columbia will represent Canada at the Little League World Series.

The Coquitlam All-Stars will dawn the red and white on Friday Aug. 16 when they open their tournament up against Mexico on TSN 5