Humboldt Broncos defenceman Layne Matechuk remains in City Hospital in Saskatoon where he continues his recovery from a brain injury suffered in the April 6th bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 people and injured 13 while the team was headed to a playoff game in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

The Matechuk family provided this update on Layne’s recovery, and one of their favourite pictures. Our thoughts remain with them, and the Gobeils in their continuing battle, and all of the other families affected by this tragedy. #Humboldtstrong pic.twitter.com/sveqDzN0uM — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 5, 2018

The Matechuk family provided a statement on Tuesday updating Layne’s recovery and said he is getting stronger every day, but is still struggling to speak.

Matechuk is working on gaining full mobility on his right side, particularly in his hand, where he continues to suffer tremors.

The statement also says that Matechuk is still not fully aware of everything that happened regarding the accident.

The family gave thanks to the medical staff, first responders and Stars Air Crew.