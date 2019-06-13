GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Canada's Brooke Henderson recorded a hole-in-one on her final hole before play was suspended due to darkness on Thursday night at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On her sixth hole of the day (Henderson started at No. 10), the native of Smiths Falls, Ont., used a six-iron to ace the 156-yard 15th hole.

Play was suspended at 9:22 p.m. ET. Henderson didn't start play until 7:59 p.m., after a lengthy rain delay to open the day.

It was the third hole-in-one for Henderson on the LPGA Tour, with the previous two coming at the 2018 Women's British Open and 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Henderson tweeted it was the seventh ace of her life.

Henderson was 4 under after play was called, two strokes behind leaders Jenny Shin of South Korea and Katherine Perry of the U.S., who both finished their rounds at 6-under 66.

Henderson, 21, who won this event in 2017, is looking to win a Canadian record (for the PGA or LPGA tours) ninth career tournament.

Quebec City's Anne-Catherine Tanguay is 1 under through six holes, Calgary's Jaclyn Lee is even through seven and Alena Sharp of Hamilton is even through five.

Brittany Marchand of Orangeville, Ont., and Selena Costabile of Thornhill, Ont., both finished at 4-over 76.

Mariajo Uribe of Colombia had a hole-in-one on the 15th — her sixth hole — and finished at 67. She birdied the final two holes.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lizette Salas, Nasa Hataoka, Sarah Burnham and Mina Harigae shot 68.