Brooke Henderson's 2022 season is off to a good start.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native finished solo second behind Danielle Kang at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Good: Averaged 29 putts for the week

Not so good: No birdies on par 5s on the weekend

Bad: Almost zero coverage on the broadcast. Really ridiculous. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) January 23, 2022

Henderson fired a final-round -2 (70) to finish at -13, three shots behind Kang, who was -16 for the week and -4 (68) on Sunday.

This was Henderson's first LPGA Tour event of the 2022 season. She is currently ranked as the No. 11 player in the world and has amassed just over $8 million in career earnings.