Canadian Brooke Henderson will begin her quest for the U.S. Women's Open title Thursday morning at 11:37 a.m ET alongside Hyejin Choi and Lizette Salas.

Tee times for US Women's Open:@BrookeHenderson 11:37 am et on Jack Rabbit course and Friday at 11:37 on Cyprus Creek @AlenaSharp is off at 12:21 Thursday on Cyprus and 12:21 Friday on Jackrabbit. #USWomensOpen — TSN Golf (@TSNGolf) December 8, 2020

Henderson will tee off at the same time on Friday, while fellow Canadian Alena Sharp will go off at 12:21 p.m. ET both days. Henderson's group will begin on The Champions Golf Club's Jackrabbit course on Thursday and Sharp's group will begin on Cypress Creek.

Watch Henderson and Sharp Thursday with coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on TSN5, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.

The No. 6 ranked player in the world, Henderson does not have an LPGA victory yet this year but does have five top-10 finishes. She most recently finished in a tie for sixth place at the Pelican Women's Championship held in Florida from Nov. 19 to 22.