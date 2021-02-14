Durant (hamstring) out at least two games

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least the next two games with a mild left hamstring strain, the team announced on Sunday.

Status update on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/hR76EQIAJZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 15, 2021

Durant returned to action on Saturday after missing three games due to COVID-19 protocols.

He also returned to the Bay Area for the first time, playing a road game against the Golden State Warriors for the first time since leaving the team.

Durant scored 20 points as the Nets earned a 134-117 victory.

The 32-year-old will be out for games against the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.