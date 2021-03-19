The shorthanded Brooklyn Nets will have at least some reinforcement when point guard Kyrie Irving returns to the lineup on Friday night against the Orlando Magic.

Irving, 28, missed Wednesday's 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers with groin soreness.

Update to the Status Report for tonight's game at Orlando:



Irving (right groin soreness) - AVAILABLE https://t.co/ngRwx6wVmI — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 19, 2021

An All-Star this season for the seventh time, Irving is averaging a career-high 27.6 points on .520 shooting, 5.8 assists and 4.7 boards over 35.6 minutes a night in 29 games.

The Nets are still without the services of Kevin Durant (hamstring), Blake Griffin (knee) and Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL).

The Nets (28-13) are winners of six straight and are tied atop the Eastern Conference with the Phila