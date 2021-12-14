42m ago
Nets add Harden, Brown to COVID protocols list, out vs. Raptors
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and forward Bruce Brown have both been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Nets' protocols list grows to 5 as four ruled out
Harden and Brown join LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, DeAndre' Bembry, James Johnson and Jevon Carter in the protocols for the Nets.
Kevin Durant, who was listed as questionable, will play against the Raptors, giving the Nets the minimum of eight available players.