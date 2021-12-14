Nets' protocols list grows to 5 as four ruled out

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and forward Bruce Brown have both been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, the team announced.

Harden and Brown join Aldridge, Millsap, Bembry, Carter and Johnson in the protocols. Harris is hurt and no Kyrie... So the Nets are down to the league minimum required 8 available players for tonight, and that's assuming Durant (questionable) is able to play. https://t.co/dCZlJdWdqq — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 14, 2021

Harden and Brown join LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, DeAndre' Bembry, James Johnson and Jevon Carter in the protocols for the Nets.

Kevin Durant, who was listed as questionable, will play against the Raptors, giving the Nets the minimum of eight available players.