Nets' Durant fined $25K for obscene language toward fan

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan.

The incident happened with 9.4 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-111 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 16 at Barclays Center.

Durant, 33, is averaging 29.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 43 games this season.

The Nets are back in action against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night.