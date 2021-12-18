The Brooklyn Nets have placed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the leagues COVID protocols and neither will be available tonight against the Orlando Magic, the team announced on Saturday. The Nets now have nine players in the protocols.

Update to the Injury Report for tonight's game vs. Orlando:



Durant (health & safety protocols) - OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 18, 2021

Durant joins James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre' Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Johnson and Paul Millsap in the protocols. Joe Harris has been out as well due to left ankle surgery.

The Nets recently made the decision to bring back guard Kyrie Irving as a part time player for games outside of New York and Toronto.