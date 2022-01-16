Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral of the left knee following an MRI Sunday and is expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation.

The 33-year-old suffered the injury in the second quarter of Saturday's 120-105 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He attempted to stay in the game but checked out shortly afterwards. He departed Barclays Center about midway through the fourth quarter.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season.