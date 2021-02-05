Brooklyn Nets' small forward Kevin Durant was not be available to start Friday night against the Toronto Raptors due to health and safety protocols, the Nets announced.

Durant was seen warming up with the Nets, but was held out of the starting lineup due to contact tracing for COVID-19.

However, after 7:47 minutes of the first quarter, Durant joined his team and checked into the game.

Kevin Durant is checking in for the Brooklyn Nets after missing the start of the game due to health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/F1b3PaZhCQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 6, 2021

Watch the game LIVE NOW on TSN 1/4/5, streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct, or click here for a box score