On the same day that Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA comes word that his return might be on the horizon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Brooklyn Nets guard is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday against the Orlando Magic should he test negative and clear COVID-19 protocols.

As long as he tests negative and clears protocol, Kyrie Irving will be available and expected to play for the Nets vs. Orlando on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 15, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the league levied the fine against Irving for violating health and safety protocols when he attended an indoor birthday party for his sister last weekend.

He will forgo salary for any missed games due to the mandatory five-day quarantine period.

As of Friday, the six-time All-Star had not publicly given a timeline for when he could return to his team.

He has not played since Jan. 5 before leaving the team due to personal reasons. The Nets say he will be given an opportunity to address his absence when he feels ready.

Irving has appeared in seven games for the team this season, scoring 27.1 points per game on just over 50 per cent shooting.

This is his second season with the Nets after signing a four-year, $136.5 million deal.