Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play in Game 6 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Nets head coach Steve Nash said Wednesday.

Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving is out for Game 6 and doesn't think he will travel, but James Harden will play. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) June 16, 2021

Irving did not play in Game 5 of the series after injuring his right ankle in Game 4. James Harden, who did play in Game 5 after being kept out of the series to that point with a hamstring injury, will suit up again in Game 6, Nash said.

The Nets, who are up three games to two in the best-of-seven series, can eliminate the Bucks with a win in Thursday's game.