Kyrie Irving may be returning to the court soon.

The point guard took part in a full-contact practice with five-on-five work on Thursday and will be re-evaluated next week, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Irving plans to go through more five-on-five work on Friday and believes he is trending in the right direction.

Irving said he will go through 5-on-5 again on Friday and hopes to be re-evaluated again in a week, but said he’s trending in a positive direction. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 9, 2020

"We just see where we end up in the next few days," Irving said Thursday, "Realistically, we will re-evaluate tomorrow. See how I feel tomorrow. Then go Saturday -- probably another practice."

The 27-year-old has been out since Nov.16 as he has dealt with an ongoing shoulder injury.

In an attempt to avoid needing surgery, Irving has been getting cortisone shots with the most recent coming on Dec. 24, 2019.

"After the cortisone, it gave me a great stepping stone to work my way to getting back on the floor," he said.

In 11 games this season, the 2011 first-round pick averaged 28.5 points and 7.2 assists per game.