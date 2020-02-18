Should NBA players be cautious with being competitive in ASG?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out indefinitely after re-aggravating his right shoulder injury, according to Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Kyrie Irving has re-aggravated his injured right shoulder that cost him 26 games and is out indefinitely again, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed today — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 18, 2020

Irving's shoulder caused him to miss 26 games earlier this season.

Irving averaged 28.5 points and 7.2 assists in the first 11 games of the season before going down with the initial injury. He then missed nearly two months of game action before returning on Jan. 12 for Brooklyn's home win against the Atlanta Hawks.

A six-time All-Star, Irving has played in just 20 contests this season after signing with the Nets last July.