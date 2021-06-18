1h ago
Report: Nets' Irving to miss Game 7 vs. Bucks
TSN.ca Staff
Brooklyn Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving will not play in Game 7 of the team's second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, head coach Steve Nash said on Friday.
Nash said that Irving still has "some miles to make up", according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.
Irving has not played since injuring his ankle in Game 4. Kevin Durant has averaged 40.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in two games this series without Irving in the lineup.