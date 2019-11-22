Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the next three games with a right shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

That means he will miss the team's coming road trip that includes games in New York, Cleveland and Boston. The injury will force Irving to miss his return to TD Garden next week after leaving the Celtics in the off-season.

Irving has missed the past three games, two of which turned out to be Brooklyn wins.

For the season, Irving is averaging 28.5 points per game on 44.4 per cent shooting to go along with 7.2 assists.