16m ago
Irving to miss 7th straight game
It appears Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup will have to wait another night as he will miss Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. It will mark the seventh straight game Irving has missed.
TSN.ca Staff
It appears Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup will have to wait another night as he will miss Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the 28-year-old is ramping up his conditioning and says his return will likely happen either on Wednesday or Friday when the Nets are in Cleveland to battle the Cavaliers.
It will mark the seventh straight game Irving has missed. The first five games were due to personal reasons while Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic was due to heath and safety protocols.
On Friday, the NBA fined Irving $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols after a video appeared of him at a birthday party without wearing a mask.
Last week, the Nets acquired superstar James Harden from the Houston Rockets, joining star players in Kevin Durant and Irving already in Brooklyn.