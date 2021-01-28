The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent center Norvel Pelle,the team announced on Thursday.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

OFFICIAL 📝 The Nets have signed free-agent center Norvel Pelle!



▪️▫️ Welcome to BK, @NorvelPelle05 ▫️▪️ pic.twitter.com/GHW0EQdkhL — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 28, 2021

Pelle, 27, spent the 2019-20 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 24 games off the bench, Pelle recorded averages of 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 9.7 minutes per game.

Prior to his time in the NBA, he played 83 career NBA G League games, averaging 8.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

He also spent time playing overseas in Italy, Lebanon and Taiwan.