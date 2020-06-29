VanVleet describes life in the bubble: I play video games most of the day

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and centre DeAndre Jordan both revealed positive COVID-19 tests on Monday.

"Found out last night and confirmed against today that I've tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season," Jordan tweeted.

Dinwiddie told The Athletic's Shams Charania he plans to remain in self-isolation for 14 days and re-evaluate his status once his quarantine comes to an end.

“Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I’ll be able to participate in Orlando," he said.

In 56 games with Brooklyn this season, Jordan averaged 8.3 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds.

Dinwiddie, 27, was enjoying a career season for the Nets prior to the league's pausing on March 11. The guard averaged a personal-best 20.6 points per game to go along with 6.8 assists over 64 games.

Should Dinwiddie be unable to go, this will leave the Nets without him, Jordan, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn sits seventh in the Eastern Conference at 30-34.

