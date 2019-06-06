The Brooklyn Nets have traded Allen Crabbe, the 17th overall pick in 2019 NBA Draft and a protected first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Prince and a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Brooklyn is trading Allen Crabbe and No. 17 pick in 2019 NBA Draft and protected first in 2020 to Atlanta for Taurean Prince and 2021 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

Crabbe averaged 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 43 games for the Brooklyn Nets over the course of the 2018-19 regular season. The 27-year-old guard is coming off a right knee surgery in April. Crabbe exercised his $18.5 million player option for the final year of his contract in May. As the Nets unload Crabbe's contract, they now have $46 million in cap space.

Prince averaged 13.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 55 games in the 2018-19 regular season for the Atlanta Hawks. The 25-year-old forward has played his three NBA seasons with the Hawks. The Hawks exercised Prince's fourth-year option on his rookie contract, which means he's set make $3.5 million next season.

The Brooklyn Nets finished sixth in the eastern conference this season, while the Atlanta Hawks finished 12th.