1h ago
Nets trade Crabbe to Hawks for Prince
TSN.ca Staff
The Brooklyn Nets have traded Allen Crabbe, the 17th overall pick in 2019 NBA Draft and a protected first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Prince and a second-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Crabbe averaged 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 43 games for the Brooklyn Nets over the course of the 2018-19 regular season. The 27-year-old guard is coming off a right knee surgery in April. Crabbe exercised his $18.5 million player option for the final year of his contract in May. As the Nets unload Crabbe's contract, they now have $46 million in cap space.
Prince averaged 13.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 55 games in the 2018-19 regular season for the Atlanta Hawks. The 25-year-old forward has played his three NBA seasons with the Hawks. The Hawks exercised Prince's fourth-year option on his rookie contract, which means he's set make $3.5 million next season.
The Brooklyn Nets finished sixth in the eastern conference this season, while the Atlanta Hawks finished 12th.