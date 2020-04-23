The brother of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has died, the team announced Thursday night.

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today, the Cowboys said in a statement. "The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy."

According to Louisiana outlet, the Shreveport Times, Jace passed away Thursday morning. Jace, 31, was the middle of the three Prescott brothers. Like his brother on the Cowboys, the six-foot-six, 343-pound Jace was a football player as well, playing offensive lineman for Northwestern State University from 2008-10.

Jace's cause of death has not been released.