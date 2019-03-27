BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Logan Brown and Adam Tambellini scored in the shootout as the Belleville Senators edged the Syracuse Crunch 2-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Nick Paul's goal 9:35 into the third period tied the game 1-1 for Belleville (34-27-8), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Marcus Hogberg made 20 saves and turned away 2-of-3 skaters in the shootout.

Cory Conacher opened scoring for Syracuse (42-19-7) and added a shootout goal. Eddie Pasquale stopped 24 shots.

The Senators were 0 for 7 on the power play and the Crunch went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.