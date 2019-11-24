Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslam is showing her support for suspended defensive star Myles Garrett.

Haslam wore a stocking cap bearing Garrett’s No. 95 while on the sideline during pregame warmups. Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for ripping off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him over the head with it. The suspension was upheld Thursday by an appeals officer.

Garrett will miss Cleveland’s final six games and the playoffs, should the 4-6 Browns make them. Team officials are hoping he can return in 2020. Garrett is required to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before he can be reinstated.

The league fined Garrett $45,623 for his actions in the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win on Nov. 14. Thirty-two other players — 21 Steelers and 11 Browns — were disciplined for their involvement in the brawl.

The Browns visit the Steelers next Sunday.