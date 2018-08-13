In a rare case of real news that could also double as a report from The Onion, rookie receiver Antonio Callaway was forced to play more for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener as punishment.

All jokes aside, Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he gave Callaway a much bigger workload than most players received as they ease their way back into game action as punishment for his traffic violation from two Sundays ago.

“I was trying to make him play the whole game if we could,” Jackson said. “I did not want him to come out.”

“That was part of the consequence of what he has been through, and he knows it. That is what it was. Either you sit him or make him play. I thought it was better to make him play.”

Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and a suspended license last week. And a dash cam video also showed police found bullets and a part of a gun in Callaway’s car. Callaway didn’t inform the Browns of the incident and they didn’t find out until days later when the news was reported.

“Make him play as long as he could. There were a couple of times he kept waving to come out, and we said, ‘No, stay in.”

Callaway was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round this year.