An apparent mistake by Minnesota head coach Bruce Boudreau has left the Wild with just five defenceman against Pittsburgh.

Boudreau listed blueliner Greg Pateryn as a healthy scratch on his lineup card when he had intended to play him. Game officials noted the move and Pateryn was removed from the bench prior to the game.

Ryan Donato was supposed to be scratched from the game but was listed as active instead. He is eligible to play in the game but at puck drop was in the press box.

More details to follow.