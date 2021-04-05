The Boston Bruins will be without Jaroslav Halak on Monday after the goaltender returned a positive COVID-19 test, head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Dan Vladar will make his fourth start of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 23-year-old is 2-1 this season with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

Halak tested postive. Vladar will start tonight. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) April 5, 2021

The Bruins were already without goaltender Tuukka Rask, who has been sidelined since March 25 with an upper-body injury. Jeremy Swayman, who made his AHL debut earlier this season, will serve as Vladar's backup on Monday.

Halak, 35, has a 9-5-3 record this season with a 2.44 GAA and a .910 save percentage with two shutouts.

Boston enters play Monday sitting fourth in the East Division with a four-point lead over the Flyers for the final spot in the division.