It looks like the Boston Bruins will be without forward Patrice Bergeron for an extended period of time.

Not head related. Suspected shoulder and upwards of 4 weeks...according to sources. Nice work @KathrynTappen https://t.co/XN7rQ72CYJ — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 20, 2018

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Bergeron will miss upwards of four weeks with a suspected shoulder injury. The Bruins are expected to provide an official update between noon and 1 PM ET.

Kathryn Trappen of NBC Sports was the first to report Bergeron could miss a large chunk of the season. The Bruins announced he met with doctors on Monday to assess the severity of the injury.

Hearing the Bruins will be without top line center and 4x Selke Trophy winner Patrice Bergeron for “an extended period of time”... w/ upper body injury.



The latest, and most significant, on a list of injuries for the B’s. — Kathryn Tappen (@KathrynTappen) November 20, 2018

The 33-year-old was injured in last week's contest against the Dallas Stars after taking a hard hit into the boards. He flew back to Boston to be evaluated which caused him to miss Saturday's game in Phoenix against the Coyotes.

In 19 games so far this season, the four-time Selke Trophy winner has nine goals and 17 assists.

Boston will be back in action on Wednesday as they take on the Red Wings in Detroit.