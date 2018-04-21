Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is practicing on the first line at the morning state on Saturday.

#NHLBruins morning rushes:



Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

DeBrusk – Krejci – Rick Nash

Heinen – Riley Nash – Backes

Schaller – Kuraly – Acciari



Chara – McAvoy

Krug – McQuaid

Grzelcyk – Miller



Rask

Khudobin — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2018

Bergeron missed Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury.

On Friday Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said it will be a game-day decision whether he plays in Game 5 against Toronto on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old has five assists so far through three games this post-season.

Boston leads Toronto 3-1 heading into Game 5 tonight.