1h ago
Bruins' Bergeron practices on first line
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron is practicing on the first line at the morning state on Saturday.
Bergeron missed Game 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an undisclosed injury.
On Friday Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said it will be a game-day decision whether he plays in Game 5 against Toronto on Saturday night.
The 32-year-old has five assists so far through three games this post-season.
Boston leads Toronto 3-1 heading into Game 5 tonight.