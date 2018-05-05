Boston Bruins defenceman Torey Krug will miss the remainder of the team's second round series with the Tampa Bay Lightning after sustaining an ankle injury in Game 4.

Bruins team physician Dr. Peter Asnis said Saturday that Krug will not be available for the remainder of the series as he undergoes additional testing to determine the full extent of the injury. The Bruins will give further information after all testing is complete.

Krug had a pair of assists in the Bruins' Game 4 loss to the Lightning Friday before having to be helped off the bench to the dressing room in the third period.

In 11 games this postseason, Krug has three goals and nine assists. The 27-year-old had 14 goals and 45 assists in 76 games for the Bruins in the regular season.