Boston Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom sustained a non-displaced fibula fracture during the Winter Classic on New Year's Day.

The Bruins announced Thursday that Nordstrom will be re-evaluated in roughly three weeks.

The 26-year-old logged 13:14 of ice time in the Winter Classic - a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.

Nordstrom has five goals and seven points with a minus-4 rating in 39 games with the Bruins this season.

A third-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2010, he has 25 goals and 56 points in 321 career NHL games.