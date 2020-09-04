Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner had his season come to end due to an atrial fibrillation.

Wagner was deemed "unfit to play" in the team's final game of the season after he experienced an accelerated heartbeat during Game 4 and was sent to the hospital for tests.

When the tests came back they found an irregular heartbeat, Wagner told reporters that they don't expect there to be any long-term effects.

The 29-year-old spent five hours at the hospital and said his heartbeat returned to normal after a few hours and that he could have potentially played if Bruins were still going, but he was stuck in quarantine since he had to leave the bubble to go to the hospital.

Wagner had six goals and 10 points this season for the Bruins and added two goals and an assist in 12 playoff games.