Bucks' Ilyasova out after surgery on broken nose

Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova is out indefinitely after surgery to repair a broken nose he suffered during practice last weekend.

The Bucks called Friday's surgery successful. Ilyasova was injured on Dec. 16 and has missed the Bucks' two games since.

In 24 games this season, Ilyasova is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.9 minutes per game for the Central Division leaders.

