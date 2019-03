Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot and is out indefinitely.

The Bucks say Brogdon underwent an MRI and had a subsequent examination Saturday with team physician Dr. William Raasch. They add that Brogdon will be listed as out and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Brogdon has started 64 games for the NBA-leading Bucks, averaging a career-high 15.6 points. The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year is shooting 50.5 per cent from the field, 42.6 per cent from 3-point range and an NBA-leading 92.8 per cent from the free throw line.

There have been only 13 50/40/90 seasons in NBA history.