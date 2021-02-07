1h ago
Bucs' Jensen wears shirt with Brady's NFL combine photo to Super Bowl LV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen showed up to the Super Bowl in style.
TSN.ca Staff
Ryan Jensen showed up rocking Tom Brady's Combine photo on his shirt 😂😂 @sinjen66 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/QenQZS4xqB— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 7, 2021
The Bucs' center arrived wearing a shirt with Tom Brady's NFL combine photo to Super Bowl LV.