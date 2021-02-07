Bucs' Jensen wears shirt with Brady's NFL combine photo to Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen showed up to the Super Bowl in style.

Ryan Jensen showed up rocking Tom Brady's Combine photo on his shirt 😂😂 @sinjen66 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/QenQZS4xqB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 7, 2021

The Bucs' center arrived wearing a shirt with Tom Brady's NFL combine photo to Super Bowl LV.