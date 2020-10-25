1h ago
Sabres sign Reinhart to one-year deal
The Buffalo Sabres announced Sunday morning they have signed forward Sam Reinhart to a one-year, $5.2 million deal.
TSN.ca Staff
After 'nerve-wracking' contract process, Dermott preps for battle at Leafs camp
The Buffalo Sabres announced Sunday morning they have signed forward Sam Reinhart to a one-year, $5.2 million deal.
We've signed center Sam Reinhart to a one-year contract worth $5.2 million.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 25, 2020
Details: https://t.co/MrQ6ToFGpI pic.twitter.com/8hpoFttbYi
The 24-year-old scored 22 goals and added 28 assists for 50 points over the course of 69 games. It was the third straight 20-plus goal season for the former No. 2 overall pick.
Reinhart was a restricted free agent who originally had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Tuesday.