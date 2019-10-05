Can the Patriots win the Super Bowl without Brady's best?

The Buffalo Bills have signed former Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Duke Williams off their practice roster, the team announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old spent training camp with the Bills and was left off their initial roster but elected to remain on the team's practice squad. Now, it looks like he's getting his shot at the NFL level.

"Buffalo’s coaching staff likely saw a need on their roster for a big-bodied wideout who could win physical matchups in traffic," reads an article announcing Williams' promotion on BuffaloBills.com.

This brings the team's wide receiver count to seven, though wideout Robert Foster is questionable for Sunday's matchup with a groin injury.

Williams spent the past two seasons in the CFL with the Eskimos and led the league with 1,579 yards receiving in 2018 to go along with 88 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Buffalo (3-1) will take on the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on the road in Week 4.