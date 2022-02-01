The Buffalo Bills stayed in house for Brian Daboll's replacement.

The team officially promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator a day after the man who previously held the role, Daboll, was introduced as the New York Giants head coach.

Dorsey, 40, joined the Bills in 2019 after previously spending five seasons with the Carolina Panthers in the same role.

The native of Orinda, CA has developed a strong rapport with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was a strong advocate for Dorsey's promotion.

“I think every quarterback would love to be a part of that process," Allen said last week when asked about Daboll's imminent exit. "I do know there's a guy in this building that I'm a huge advocate for. It's not my job, it's not my decision to make that, but again, I trust the guys in this locker room, I trust the coaches on this staff."

In his playing days, Dorsey won a national title at Miami in 2001 with a star-studded offence that included Clinton Portis, Frank Gore, Jeremy Shockey and Andre Johnson among others.

A seventh-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Dorsey appeared in 17 career games with the Niners and Cleveland Browns.

He spent the 2010 season as the backup for Cleo Lemon with the Toronto Argonauts before retiring in 2011.