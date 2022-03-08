The Buffalo Bills released veteran linebacker A.J. Klein on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Klein spent the past two seasons with the team. In 2021, Klein appeared in 15 games, recording 35 tackles, five forced fumbles and an interception.

.@buffalobills roster move:



-Released LB A.J. Klein — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 8, 2022

The move saves the Bills $5.6 million in cap space.

A native of Appleton, WI, Klein was a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013 out of Iowa State.

Klein has appeared in 134 games over nine seasons with the Bills, New Orleans Saints and Panthers.