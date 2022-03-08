1h ago
The Buffalo Bills released veteran linebacker A.J. Klein on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Klein spent the past two seasons with the team. In 2021, Klein appeared in 15 games, recording 35 tackles, five forced fumbles and an interception.
The move saves the Bills $5.6 million in cap space.
A native of Appleton, WI, Klein was a fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2013 out of Iowa State.
Klein has appeared in 134 games over nine seasons with the Bills, New Orleans Saints and Panthers.