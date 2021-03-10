One-year removed from his first 1,000-yard receiving season, John Brown is looking for a new team.

The Buffalo Bills released the 30-year-old wide receiver on Wednesday in a cost-cutting move that will save the AFC East champions $7.9 million.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was also released.

We’ve released WR John Brown and DL Quinton Jefferson.



Brown had one year remaining on a three-year, $27 million deal signed in 2019.

A native of Florida City, FL, Brown's 2020 season was hindered by a high-ankle sprain that limited him to just nine games. In those nine games, Brown hauled in 458 yards on 33 receptions with three touchdowns.

Brown was spectacular in his first season with the team, recording 1,060 yards receiving on 72 receptions and six TDs.

A product of Pittsburg State, Brown is a veteran of seven NFL seasons, having also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens.

Jefferson, 27, signed a two-year deal with the Bills prior to the 2020 season. In 16 games last season (four starts), Jefferson recorded 23 tackles and 3.0 sacks, forced a fumble and defensed one pass.

The Maryland product previously spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. His release carries a dead cap hit of $1.5 million.

The two moves will save the team in the neighbourhood of $13 million against the cap.