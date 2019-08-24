The Buffalo Bills got a scare Friday night when star cornerback Tre'Davious White left their preseason game with the Detroit Lions in the first because of a quad contusion.

Just spoke quickly with Tre White.



Me: “You good?”



Tre: “I’m all good.”



This concludes your Tre White update. #Bills — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) August 24, 2019

White left the game and did not return, but the injury doesn't appear to be too serious. Not according to White, at least.

"I'm good," White told Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News after Friday's game.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not comment on White's status after the game.

The Bills beat the Lions 24-20 in their third pre-season game. They will open the regular season on Sept. 8 against the new-look New York Jets.