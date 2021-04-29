Emmanuel Sanders is embracing change.

The newly signed Buffalo Bills wide receiver became the first NFL player to take advantage of the league's relaxed number designation and will wear the No. 1 instead of the No. 10 as previously announced.

Under the new rules, a wide receiver can now wear any number from 1 to 49 or 80 to 89. Previously, wideouts were restricted to numbers between 10 and 19 or 80 to 89.

The number change for the 34-year-old Sanders is an easier one than for most others. Because Sanders is playing with a new team in the fall, he won't be required to buy out his existing jersey stock - as other players who have asked to change numbers were required to - due to the fact that there isn't any. Earlier this month, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said his potential number change would have cost him $1.5 million to buy out stock.

The No. 1 will be the fourth squad number Sanders has worn in his career. The Belville, TX native wore No. 88 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 10 with the Denver Broncos and the No. 17 with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints. Sanders wore the No. 17 in his collegiate days with SMU.

With Sanders abandoning the No. 10, quarterback Mitch Trubisky will now wear the number for the Bills next season.